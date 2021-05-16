 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 31,251.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 235.

The county has administered a total of 165,367 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 141,640 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

