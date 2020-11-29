Lancaster County reports 296 new COVID-19 cases, 74th death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and the county's 74th death from the virus.

The cases confirmed Sunday bring the total number of cases in the Lincoln area to 16,637.

The person who died was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

For the week ending Saturday, 1,900 cases were confirmed in the county, matching the 1,900 cases confirmed the week prior.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 29.9%, up from 27.3% the previous week and the highest rate since the pandemic began.

The total number of cases in the state was 125,323 as of Saturday night. The total number of deaths from the virus in the state is 989.

