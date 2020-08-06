You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County added 29 coronavirus cases Thursday, bring the community total to 3,244, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 17, and recoveries also remain at 1,403. 

Hospitalizations have decreased since Wednesday's count of 22. There are 17 hospitalizations, with nine from Lancaster County and eight from other communities as of Thursday. 

Bryan CEO encourages caution as numbers stabilize

The local positivity remained at 6.8%, about 2.7% lower than the state and national positivity rates. 

Statewide, there are 27,489 total cases and 335 deaths as of Wednesday evening. 

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

