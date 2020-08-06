Lancaster County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 29 coronavirus cases Thursday, bring the community total to 3,244, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 17, and recoveries also remain at 1,403.

Hospitalizations have decreased since Wednesday's count of 22. There are 17 hospitalizations, with nine from Lancaster County and eight from other communities as of Thursday.

The local positivity remained at 6.8%, about 2.7% lower than the state and national positivity rates.

Statewide, there are 27,489 total cases and 335 deaths as of Wednesday evening.

