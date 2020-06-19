You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports 29 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County reports 29 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Lancaster County added 29 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,588 cases. The county confirmed that six more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the community to 479.

Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the county's COVID-19 "risk dial" remains at yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are asked to follow recommendations in keeping themselves safe from others.

COVID-19 hospitalization figures at Lincoln hospitals remained low on Friday.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, with 18 Lancaster County residents and nine patients from other communities.

During a morning briefing for news media, Bryan Health officials reported that 11,879 coronavirus tests have been administered by the hospital system, with 1,542 people testing positive and the results of 358 tests still pending.

The 12.4 percent positive testing ratio for the Bryan tests was described as "pretty steady."

Statewide, there have been 17,415 confirmed cases of the disease, with 240 deaths. Over the past two days, Douglas County has reported 10 deaths, for a total of 76 in the Omaha area. The Three Rivers Health Department also reported another Dodge County death Friday, the county's ninth death tied to the coronavirus.

