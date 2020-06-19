Lancaster County reports 29 new coronavirus cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County added 29 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's death toll remained at 10, and Lancaster County now has a total of 1,588 cases. The county confirmed that six more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the community to 479.

Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the county's COVID-19 "risk dial" remains at yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Residents are asked to follow recommendations in keeping themselves safe from others.

COVID-19 hospitalization figures at Lincoln hospitals remained low on Friday.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, with 18 Lancaster County residents and nine patients from other communities.

During a morning briefing for news media, Bryan Health officials reported that 11,879 coronavirus tests have been administered by the hospital system, with 1,542 people testing positive and the results of 358 tests still pending.

The 12.4 percent positive testing ratio for the Bryan tests was described as "pretty steady."