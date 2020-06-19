Lancaster County reports 29 new coronavirus cases, statewide death toll at 244

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lancaster County added 29 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The new cases pushed the weekly total to 123, with Saturday cases still to be added in. The new cases ended a three-week run of declining cases locally.

Lancaster County reported 112 cases last week, down from a peak of 299 cases the week of May 9.

Interim city-county health director Pat Lopez said at a Friday afternoon news conference that the county's COVID-19 "risk dial" remains unchanged in the yellow category, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

Lancaster County now has a total of 1,588 cases. The county confirmed that six more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the community to 479.

There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Lincoln as of Friday afternoon, including 18 Lancaster County residents.

Statewide, there have been 17,591 confirmed cases of the disease, with 244 deaths reported. Over the past two days, Douglas County has reported 10 deaths, for a total of 76 in the Omaha area. The Three Rivers Health Department also reported another Dodge County death Friday, the county's ninth death linked to the coronavirus.

