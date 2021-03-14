Lancaster County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases reported Sunday bring the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 28,829. The number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 224, according to the health department.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 326, on par with the 326 cases reported during the week prior.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 21.3%, up from 18.1% the week before.

Statewide, there have been 204,638 total cases and 2,127 deaths linked to the disease, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

