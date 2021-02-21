Lancaster county reports 28 new COVID-19 cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

With the cases reported Sunday, the total number of cases in the county is now 27,850. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 217.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 325, which was down from 342 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 24.1%, which was an increase from 17.8% the previous week.

Nebraska had reported 198,949 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,047 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday.

