Lancaster County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,425.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 231.

Although more cases could be backdated, as of Saturday, the number of cases reported in the last week in Lancaster County was at its lowest level since the summer of last year.

A total of 149,319 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 104,972 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered so far in the county.

The county has 245,961 people age 16 and over.

