Lancaster County reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,616.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the community remains at 93.

The total number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 2,103, up from 1,876 the week prior. It was the highest case count in a single week since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 33.9%, up from 29.6% the week prior and also a pandemic high.

As of Saturday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska was 138,568, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 1,194 deaths linked to the disease.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state continued to decrease, dropping to 755 on Saturday night. It's the first time since Nov. 8 that the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 800.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

