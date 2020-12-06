Lancaster County reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,616.
The number of coronavirus deaths in the community remains at 93.
The total number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 2,103, up from 1,876 the week prior. It was the highest case count in a single week since the pandemic began.
The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 33.9%, up from 29.6% the week prior and also a pandemic high.
As of Saturday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska was
138,568, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 1,194 deaths linked to the disease. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the state continued to decrease, dropping to 755 on Saturday night. It's the first time since Nov. 8 that the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 800. PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
A lone University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepares for a final with a start time of 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Henzlik Hall. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Co-teaching
leads the in-person students aas Miranda Orellana leads the remote learners via zoom as the pair co-teach a fifth grade math lesson on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Lakeview Elementary. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
City Council distancing
Chairs for the public at the City Council meeting are seen wrapped up in plastic bags to encourage social distancing on Nov. 23 at County-City Building.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Gameday empty Saturday
A crane used for construction of the Lied Place on Q street flies an American and Husker flag before the Nebraska versus Penn State game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Thank you Bryan West
DeEtta Mayrose (right) greeted employees arriving for an evening shift of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during a Thank-You event for health care workers at Bryan Medical Center - West Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
No fans allowed
Kathryn Goertzen and Kurt Goertzen watch the television screen on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Husker cutouts
Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Arena cleaning
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Volleyball social distancing
Wahoo fans are seen spaced out from one group to the next during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Skeleton signs
Skeletons outside of a South Lincoln home encourage residents to go vote in the upcoming election on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Boo at the Zoo
Shae Center (from left) give out candies to Payton Jones, 6, as the family Bre Jones, Carson Jones, and Miles Jones, 3, go trick-or-treat during Boo at the Zoo at Lincoln Children's Zoo, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football Saturday
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers while watching the Ohio State game on the Cube in the Railyard on Oct. 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
YMCA closed
The YMCA on 11th and P streets is closed until further notice on Thursday, Oct, 22, 2020. Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Downtown mask art
Pop-art ads encourage patrons downtown to wear masks on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Marching band competition
Lincoln Pius X saxophonists compete during The LPS Marching Band Showcase at Seacrest Field the on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Kenneth Ferriera, JOURNAL STAR
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Outdoor seating
University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior Joel Smith packs up his bag at a newly created seating areas under tents at Nebraska Union, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
East Campus proposed budget cuts
University of Nebraska junior Emma Fritz works on hard draping using a half-scale model in Draping Class in the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Fashion Design, part of the College of Education and Human Sciences, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Flu shots
Poppy Massing, 11, gets vaccinated by Barb Martinez, a public health nurse at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, during a vaccine clinic at Lefler Middle School, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Coronavirus Bible
The Rev. Thomas Dummermuth started a project in quarantine to put together a handwritten Bible where people around Nebraska would write chapters of the Bible by hand. He was inspired by a church in his home county of Switzerland that had the idea. "It is beautiful work that people send in; some of it is just amazing," Dummermuth said.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Anti-mask rally
Demonstrators protest the mask mandate in front of the Capitol on Monday, Sept. 7.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
No Football Saturday
Four-year-old Avery Rider and her brother Julian, 7, of Omaha play around with the Bob Devaney statue as they pose for pictures for their parents, Melissa and Aaron, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Memorial Stadium. The family, who had tickets for the home opener that would have been Sept. 5, walked around the stadium, which had few visitors.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
DMV lines
People wait their turn in a socially distant line outside the Department of Motor Vehicles' 46th Street office Monday, Aug. 31, the deadline to get registrations renewed.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
UNL in-person class
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students attend a class in masks on the first day of in-person classes on Aug. 24. UNL announced Monday it plans to officially begin its spring semester on Jan. 25.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Iguana's Pub
Customers wait outside of Iguana's Pub on O Street on Friday, Aug. 21.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Farmers Market influencers
Jordan Gonzales walks through the Haymarket Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 22, handing out stickers, masks and wristbands encouraging others to wear masks and practice social distancing. Gonzales is part of a group of about 25 ambassadors involved in the "LNK is Greater Than" marketing campaign organized by Archrival. "We just want to give some positive reinforcement to those who are wearing masks, letting them know that they are doing the right thing," Gonzales said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Remote learning
Belmont Elementary School first grade teacher Hailey Greene balances her iPad on her knees in order for remote learners on Zoom and students in the class to be able to follow along during a lesson on Aug. 21.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
Weeping Water players gather before a game against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Doris Bair Complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
City Council
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez attends a City Council meeting on her permanent appointment on Monday, Aug. 17. Ben Madsen, owner of Madsen's Bowling and Billiards, is pictured in the background at a hearing where he opposed her appointment.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
First day of middle school
A double-pump hand sanitizer station built at the University of Nebraska's Innovation Campus sits outside the lunchroom at Dawes Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 13, the first day of school for middle school students.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ukulele Class
Jeff and Marie King of Lincoln play with the class on the rock formation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Stransky Park. For the past month, students in SCC’s Continuing Education’s Intro to the Ukulele class have been learning how to play the instrument via Zoom.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
First day of school
Students at Wysong Elementary keep their distance from each other as they enter the lunchroom on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 12.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln Pius X players listen to head coach Katie Wenz as she explains drills during the first day of fall practice Aug. 10, at Pius X.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Madsen's
The Lincoln Police Department on Saturday morning, Aug. 8, enforced the city health department's order to close Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, blocking all entrances to the business with police cruisers.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Flower shop
DeAnna Stewart loads bouquets of flowers into her car at the House of Flowers on Friday. Stewart has been frustrated by the state's unemployment help system while awaiting a decision on her claim.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
City Council BLM protest
Caleb Petersen (right) uses buckets to drum alongside others during a rally outside of the County-City Building while the Lincoln City Council met inside on Monday, Aug. 3.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LPS Protest
Parent and Lincoln Public Schools teacher Ellen James (center), dressed as the Grim Reaper, holds a sign in front of the state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 3, as protesters called for more safety protocols before reopening schools.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beach Boys
A couple sits in a row while wearing face coverings before the Beach Boys performance at Pinewood Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 2. Seating at the concert was set up to follow social distancing guidelines.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Rally and hearing
Terrell McKinney sits behind a row of marked off chairs during a hearing on bill LB1222 hosted by Sen. Justin Wayne at the state Capitol on Friday, July 31. Only 20 people were allowed into the hearing chamber at a time while all others had to wait outside for their turn
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lancaster County Super Fair
Noah Jelinek, 14, with Amazing Treasures 4-H, shows his American Plymouth Rock chicken to judge Tom Brubaker as the Lancaster County Super Fair got underway on Thursday, July 30. There were no rides or shows this year.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
LPS board meeting
Kristi Molina, a Lincoln North Star High School teacher, holds a sign outside the Lincoln Public Schools offices ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday, July 28.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Meatpacking workers rally
Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha speaks at a rally to support protections for meatpacking workers on the north steps of the Capitol on Tuesday, July 28.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Legislature
Floor debate on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Nebraska State Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Graduates wave and blow kisses to family members in the seats above during Lincoln Northeast's graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, July 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Gov. Pete Ricketts puts his mask back on after addressing the Legislature on Friday, July 24.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mask
Jane Erickson carries grocery items out of A Street Market on Tuesday, July 21. As of Monday, a health measure from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requires people to wear a face covering indoors with some exceptions, including for children under age 5.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislature resumes
Charlie Klingler (left) takes the temperature of Sen. Dan Quick as Quick prepares to enter the legislative chamber Monday, July 20, at the Capitol.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Girls basketball
Lincoln Northeast head coach Charity Iromuanya cleans basketballs with a disinfectant solution after players put them away during open gym practice at Lincoln Northeast on Friday, July 10.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Masked Archie the Mammoth
Archie the mammoth at the University of Nebraska State Museum is masked up on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Wearing a face shield, Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess (right) prepares for a case at the Lancaster County Hall of Justice on Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the first jury trial in four months.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Community Playhouse
Amy Koepke as Prudence Purewater (left) and Marie Barrett as Hazel Hoochater perform Wednesday, July 1, during a rehearsal for the upcoming Parking Lot Plays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Kindler Hotel
Fabiola Delacruz cleans a seating area in the lobby of The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday before it reopens Wednesday, July 1.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stephanie Carpenter and Justin Doyle dance the two-step as Silas Creek performs at the Garth Brooks drive-in concert Saturday, June 27, at the Lancaster Event Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Naturalization ceremony
Chief Judge John M. Gerrard of the U.S. District Court conducts a naturalization ceremony on June 22 at the Chief Standing Bear statue on Centennial Mall.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Urban Air Adventure Park
Allison Franks cleans equipment while wearing a mandatory face shield at the Urban Air Adventure Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Juneteenth
Hundreds gathered for the Juneteenth celebration at the Lincoln Indian Center on Friday, June 19.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gere Branch Library
Hillary Umland, a library service associate, grabs a book bundle for pickup at Gere Branch Library on Tuesday, June 16.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Music on the Move
Mascha Miedaner (left) takes in the performance of guitarist and singer Orion Walsh (center), who played a variety of songs from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to Oasis via "Music on the Move," a bicycle-powered stage driven by Dan Warren (right), which visited the East Campus neighborhood Saturday, June 13.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Pool Reopenings
Lifeguard Tyler Akins disinfects a chair at Fallbrook YMCA swimming pool on Thursday, June 11.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Judiciary Committee
Members of Legislature's Judiciary Committee spent two days in early June listening to speakers talk about systemic racism and law enforcement policies and practices during sessions in Omaha and Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Bars Opening in Lincoln
Dan Hartong of Lincoln cools off June 1 with a beer at W.C.'s South Sports Bar, as bars in 89 of 93 Nebraska counties were allowed to open for the first time since March.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
LPS Teachers Retirement
Longtime East High football and baseball coach and Scott Middle School teacher Bill Kechely waves to a well-wisher at his drive-by retirement party May 28.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Having grown up with horses in Glenwood, Iowa, Edwin Johnson was happy to see Jewel, a 30-something Arabian mare who made a visit to his window with owner Sheila Carroll of Lincoln in May at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Lancaster County Courthouse
A court security guard wipes the front door handle as someone enters the Lancaster County Courthouse on Friday, May 22.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
Campgrounds
To maintain social distancing, officials have closed every other campsite at Branched Oak State Recreation Area.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Church Social Distancing
To help parishioners maintain social distancing, the altar society at St. Patrick's Catholic Church made ornate fabric dividers to block off alternate pews.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Children of Smithfield
Mariah Wailes (from left), Claudia Perales and Luis Sandoval rally in support of Smithfield workers in Crete on Saturday, May 16. "Estamos con ustedes
" translates to "We stand by you."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Farmers Market
Shoppers walk through the Haymarket Farmers Market on Saturday, May 16. It's the first day the market has been open this season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
The Parkview Christian parent/student community celebrated educators Wednesday, May 13, by decorating cars and doing a brief parade through the school parking lot for Teacher Appreciation Day.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln reopening
Eric Post, owner of The Normandy, serves customers Jane Williams (center) and Keith Larsen on the first day of dine-in service returning in Lancaster County on Monday, May 11.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mother's Day
Doris Carbon is all smiles on Mother's Day when her family visits her by her nursing home window, including son-in-law Steve Bartels (left) and Corey Carbon, of Los Angeles on Sunday, May 10, at Legacy Retirement Community.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Lincoln Christian senior Ally Korte (left), one of 52 graduates recognized by the school, talks with KC Orduna in May. Each senior had their name painted on the school's football field along with a yard sign featuring the portrait.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Test Nebraska site
CHI Health workers place a COVID-19 swab in a test tube while administering tests by appointment at a drive-thru Test Nebraska site at Lancaster Event Center on May 8.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Selfie wall
Amanda Russell of Firespring installs a mural May 7 at Bryan East that was designed by Jon Humiston of Umbrella Photo Booth. Another has been installed at Bryan West.
Courtesy photo
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Iyonna Clay hands out bags containing one-page documents from employers who are hiring, explaining what the company does, what jobs are available, and how people can apply during a drive-thru career fair Tuesday, May 5, at Gateway Mall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Center for People In Need food distribution
Boxes of bagged fruit and other food items await distribution by staff of the Center for People In Need and Army National Guard personnel Tuesday, May 4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Marathon void
The intersection of 14th and Vine streets, near where the Lincoln Marathon would have started this year, sits empty on May 3, 2020.
Alex Lantz
Drive-through parade
Residents and staff of The Windcrest on Van Dorn wave to decorated vehicles parading through the parking lot on Thursday, April 30. Family and friends of residents made a visit following social distancing guidelines to the assisted-living center, which has banned visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Masks For Truckers
Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Les Zimmerman hands a package of surgical masks to a truck driver on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the westbound I-80 weigh station. The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Hero Signs
CHI St. Elizabeth president Derek Vance places a sign outside a hospital employee's home Wednesday, April 29. The hospital planned to place 1,500 signs at employees' homes.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
BikeLNK disinfecting
Lucas Anderson disinfects a bike at the BikeLNK station at 21st and Q streets Saturday, April 25.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Teacher and Staff Parade
Students wave to teachers and staff from their cars on Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a teacher and staff parade at St. John the Apostle School.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
91-year-old released
Recovered COVID-19 patient Imogene Hostetler, 91, heads home from CHI St. Elizabeth accompanied by nurses Brittany McCoy and Patrick Kamphaus on Thursday, April 23.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Food Bank
Private 2nd Class Gary Mack (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Donald Dissmeyer unload food at a food distribution site Wednesday, April 22, at Lincoln High School.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Thank you
Hannah Elliott (from left), executive director of Woodlands at Hillcrest, joins volunteers from NRC Health, including Emily Wiebeck, Tess Kurtenbach and Emily Schweitzer, as they thank staff members showing up for work at the senior housing facility Wednesday, April 22.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Virtual City Council
People watch the live coverage outside the City Council chambers Monday, April 13.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Good Friday Music
Bob Milliken and Carol Milliken perform religious music for a gathering of neighbors on Good Friday, April 10, on Hunts Drive.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Masks on a walk
Martin and Darlene Weber wear masks as they stroll past Bishop Heights Park on April 10.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
A "Heroes Work Here" sign shown outside the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
A playground closed sign is displayed in front of an empty playground Monday, April 6, at Pioneers Park.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Inverse Parade
A line of cars travels P Street during a drive-thru parade outside the Lincoln Children's Museum on Saturday, April 4.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Haymarket
An empty scene at the Railyard earlier this year.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Empty downtown
Sparse vehicle and foot traffic moves through downtown on O Street on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Tower Square sign
Last week, a sign showing support for New York showed up in Tower Square in downtown Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Billboard
A billboard calls for Lincoln residents to stay home during coronavirus pandemic.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Church services
Pastor Greg Bouvier delivers a livestreamed sermon in late March at Sheridan Lutheran Church. "We're trying to replicate service as it would be if you're here," said Bouvier. "Our theology of worship is not an individual thing. It's a communal thing. We want people to have a sense of that community."
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
Derek Johnson, who delivers for DoorDash, leaves the downtown Qdoba with a customer's order on Friday, March 27.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
StarTran Ridership
Wearing a mask for protection, Teri Stoppel waits for a StarTran bus at the Gold's Building in downtown Lincoln in March.
PHOTO BY JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Simpsons in the windows
Replicas of Lisa Simpson and Homer Simpson watch the world pass by from the windows of a home near South 30th Street and Bonacum Drive on March 24. The owner said she had the figures in her basement and was attempting to spread a little cheer.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Manager Jen Anderson (from left), registered nurse Claire Nalder and manager Tammy Fandrich set up the COVID-19 testing drive-thru March 24 at Bryan LifePointe.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, an extension and research Entomologist shows how to manipulate frames for better hive management as she's filmed live by lab technician Luke Norris during a virtual beekeeping class on Saturday, March 21, at the Entomology Hall on the UNL East Campus.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Katie Bockelman teaches students world geography using Zoom on Friday, March 20, at Lincoln Lutheran School. The school has shifted to holding classes via Zoom with students at home.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Bourbon Theatre
The Bourbon Theatre marquee shares a reassuring memo with those who pass by on March 19.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Social Distancing
Best friends Lilly Bliven (top) and Eva Gutz wave to a passing UPS delivery truck, as they practice social distancing while talking to each other on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday, March 17.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Blue for public health
Nebraska State Capitol is seen lit in blue for "Public Health Thank You Day" on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Protecting parents
Cathy Goldman (left), a paraeducator at Elliott Elementary, looks on as her mother Margaret Elley prepares dinner, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Goldman previously contracted COVID-19 and now keeps a distance whenever she is in a room with her elderly parents. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Basketball without fans
Nebraska takes on McNeese State without fans on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Thanksgiving to go
Alex Andrade (left) of Billy's Restaurant works swiftly to add items to their to-go Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Andrade said they will be preparing over 200 to-go meals over the next two days for families to enjoy. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
