Lancaster County reports 231 new COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths reported statewide

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 18,616.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the community remains at 93.

The total number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 2,103, up from 1,876 the week prior. It was the highest case count in a single week since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 33.9%, up from 29.6% the week prior and also a pandemic high.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,266 new cases statewide Sunday for a pandemic total of 139,834. The state also reported 11 deaths linked to the virus for a total of 1,205.

After dropping Saturday, hospitalizations ticked up Sunday. The state reported 768 active hospitalizations, up 13 from Saturday.

