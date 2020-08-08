Lancaster County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the community total to 3,287, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 17. There were a total of 190 cases identified in Lincoln for the week ending Saturday, which is the fewest cases in a single week since early July. The positivity rate was also down, with 6% of tests coming back positive — the lowest percentage since late June.

Interim Health Director Pat Lopez and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Friday they see the decreasing cases as an encouraging indicator of the effect of the mask mandate implemented July 20.

That week, new cases peaked at 361, and health officials confirmed 310 cases the following week.

The Douglas County Health Department reported one new coronavirus-related death Saturday of a man over 65, bring the death toll in the county to 137, according to a news release from the health department.

A staff member with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has also tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 49, according to NDCS. Of those, 34 have recovered.