You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County reports 21 new coronavirus cases, falling positive test rate
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 21 new coronavirus cases, falling positive test rate

Coronavirus electron

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,397, but the positive test rate for the current week fell to 3.8% -- down from 7.3% through Tuesday -- as it added 679 total tests to its ledger. 

The total number of tests issued in Lancaster County has generally fallen in recent weeks since a high of 3,444 the week of May 23. 

The county also added six recoveries to bring its total to 329. 

The overall Lancaster County positivity rate moved down from 7.3% to 7.1% while the statewide rate ticked up to 13% from 12.8%, according to a county news release. 

Hospitalizations in Lancaster County decreased by one on Wednesday to 27, including 15 county residents (five on ventilators) and 12 people from outside the county (two on ventilators). 

Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive
CHI Health giving away free masks Saturday
Potential COVID-19 Nebraska ag losses pegged at $3.7 billion

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News