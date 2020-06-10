Lancaster County reports 21 new coronavirus cases, falling positive test rate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported 21 new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,397, but the positive test rate for the current week fell to 3.8% -- down from 7.3% through Tuesday -- as it added 679 total tests to its ledger.

The total number of tests issued in Lancaster County has generally fallen in recent weeks since a high of 3,444 the week of May 23.

The county also added six recoveries to bring its total to 329.

The overall Lancaster County positivity rate moved down from 7.3% to 7.1% while the statewide rate ticked up to 13% from 12.8%, according to a county news release.

Hospitalizations in Lancaster County decreased by one on Wednesday to 27, including 15 county residents (five on ventilators) and 12 people from outside the county (two on ventilators).

