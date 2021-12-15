Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.
Both men -- one in his 70s, the other in his 80s -- were hospitalized and unvaccinated, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Their deaths bring the county's total for the pandemic to 342.
In addition, 195 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.
Lancaster County hospitals reported 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of them, 83 live in the county, while 43 reside elsewhere. Twenty total patients -- five from Lancaster County -- are on ventilators.