 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID deaths
0 Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID deaths

  • 0

Nebraska's COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths all hit their highest point in nearly a year last week with the delta surge showing no signs of abating.

Two more Lancaster County residents died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

Both men -- one in his 70s, the other in his 80s -- were hospitalized and unvaccinated, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Their deaths bring the county's total for the pandemic to 342.

In addition, 195 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Lancaster County hospitals reported 126 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of them, 83 live in the county, while 43 reside elsewhere. Twenty total patients -- five from Lancaster County -- are on ventilators.

'It's been hard' — Doctors, nurses from Bryan 6N reflect on last year of fighting COVID
Man dies of COVID-19; local death total reaches 340
Lincoln hospital leaders' plea as patient numbers swell: Get vaccinated
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ensure you stick with your New Year's resolutions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News