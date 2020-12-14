 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

Two more Lancaster County residents have succumbed to coronavirus, and 81 more residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

The latest residents to die of COVID-19 were identified as a woman in her 90s who lived at a long-term care facility and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, the department said.

These deaths raised the local pandemic toll to 121, and overall cases hit 20,124 on Monday.

Hospitalizations continued to trend downward, with 118 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, including 72 county residents and 14 who were on ventilators, the department said.

Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council the hospitalizations have come down from hitting a local high of 177 on Nov. 29, but the intensive care units continue to remain pretty full and a concern for the Health Department.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

