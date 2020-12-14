Lancaster County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths; 45 new deaths reported statewide

Two more Lancaster County residents have succumbed to coronavirus, and 81 more residents have contracted the virus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.
The latest residents to die of COVID-19 were identified as a woman in her 90s who lived at a long-term care facility and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, the department said.
These deaths raised the local pandemic toll to 121, and overall cases hit 20,124 on Monday.
Hospitalizations continued to trend downward, with 118 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals, including 72 county residents and 14 who were on ventilators, the department said.
Health Department Director Pat Lopez told the Lincoln City Council the hospitalizations have come down from hitting a local high of 177 on Nov. 29, but the intensive care units continue to remain pretty full and a concern for the Health Department.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 45 new coronavirus deaths Monday for a total of 1,418.
The state also reported 483 cases Monday on its dashboard. That number could change as Douglas County alone reported 490 new cases Monday. There now have been 149,344 coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
For the week ending Saturday, there were 1,432 cases reported locally, and the positivity rate for the week was 27.4%. Both are significant drops from the prior week's 2,103 cases and 33.9% positivity rate.
