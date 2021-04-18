 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Researchers from the University of Oxford conducted an observational study, and discovered that those who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months had an increased risk of having mental health problems, such as anxiety, psychosis, and stroke

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,442.

The number of deaths from the virus in the county remains at 231.

A total of 266 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week that ended Friday, which was down from 345 the previous week. 

The county has administered a total of 154,906 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 105,463 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

