Lancaster County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,442.

The number of deaths from the virus in the county remains at 231.

A total of 266 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week that ended Friday, which was down from 345 the previous week.

The county has administered a total of 154,906 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 105,463 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

