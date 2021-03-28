Lancaster County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,477.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 225.

There were 339 cases of COVID-19 reported during the week that ended Friday, which was up slightly from the 327 cases reported during the previous week.

The county has administered a total of 106,167 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 52,845 second doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

