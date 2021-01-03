 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 158 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 23,163.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 153.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Saturday was 1,199, up from 926 the week prior.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 33.7%, up from 25.6% the week prior and the second-highest positivity rate for a week since the pandemic began.

Statewide as of Saturday night, there have been a total of 168,262 COVID-19 cases and 1,669 deaths.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

