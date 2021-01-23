Lancaster County reports 114 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The county's total number of cases is now 26,117, and the number of deaths remains at 187.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 942, which is the same as the week prior.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 29.3%, up slightly from 28.5% the previous week.

Though members of the general public cannot be vaccinated yet, COVID-19 vaccination registration is open to all Lancaster County residents. Individuals who have underlying medical conditions and those who are 65-years-old or older are especially encouraged to register at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

As of Saturday, more than 56,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine in Lancaster County.

Statewide as of Saturday, there have been 186,225 cases and 1,878 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

