Lancaster County reports 10th death from COVID-19, drops risk dial to moderate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 death toll in Lancaster County reached double digits Friday, the same day the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department upgraded its COVID-19 risk dial from orange — high risk — to yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The 10th death reported Friday was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized for some time. At least 186 Nebraskans have died of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lancaster County, 1,293 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Statewide, 15,379 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The city's risk dial was upgraded to moderate Friday based on several factors, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said.

“Part of it is due to the fact that we'd have more testing available, so we have a better idea of prevalence,” she said. “The other thing is that we've really been able to do an excellent job and are actually exceeding what needs to be done for contact tracing. It’s also our community members that we're in touch with that we're monitoring and assisting are really following the recommendations, that's really what's helping us mitigate this spread.”

Specifically, she said, the risk category was upgraded based on the following data: