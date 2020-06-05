You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports 10th death from COVID-19, drops risk dial to moderate
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

The COVID-19 death toll in Lancaster County reached double digits Friday, the same day the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department upgraded its COVID-19 risk dial from orange — high risk — to yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

The 10th death reported Friday was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized for some time. At least 186 Nebraskans have died of complications related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lancaster County, 1,293 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Statewide, 15,379 individuals have tested positive for the virus.

The city's risk dial was upgraded to moderate Friday based on several factors, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said.

“Part of it is due to the fact that we'd have more testing available, so we have a better idea of prevalence,” she said. “The other thing is that we've really been able to do an excellent job and are actually exceeding what needs to be done for contact tracing. It’s also our community members that we're in touch with that we're monitoring and assisting are really following the recommendations, that's really what's helping us mitigate this spread.”

Bryan reminds people of COVID-19 symptoms to watch for

Specifically, she said, the risk category was upgraded based on the following data:

For the first time, the average number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped for three consecutive weeks. The seven-day rolling average has dropped from 39 cases at the beginning of May to 15 cases at the beginning of June.

The overall positivity, the percentage of all tests that are positive, has also decreased each of the last three weeks, from 9.2% on May 15 to 7.4% Friday. In comparison, both the state and national rates stand at 13.1%.

Local testing capacity continues to be good. Nearly 12,000 tests were completed in May

Local hospital capacity remains strong, and the number of COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals has leveled in the last two weeks. On Friday, Lincoln hospitals reported 36 COVID-19 patents, including 18 from Lancaster County. Eight of those patients are on ventilators, four from Lancaster County.

Nebraska City meatpacking plant bucks outbreak trend

