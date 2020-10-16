Lancaster County records two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 35

Though the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced two new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic Friday, it held the risk dial steady in the high orange zone.

The two deaths -- a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who was in a nursing home -- brought the death toll in Lancaster County to 35.

An additional 87 cases of COVID-19 raised the county's total during the pandemic to 7,912.

