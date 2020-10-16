 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County records two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 35
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lancaster County records two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 35

{{featured_button_text}}

Though the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced two new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic Friday, it held the risk dial steady in the high orange zone.

The two deaths -- a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 90s who was in a nursing home -- brought the death toll in Lancaster County to 35.

An additional 87 cases of COVID-19 raised the county's total during the pandemic to 7,912.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

COVID-19 sidelines Peru State football team for third time this season
One new death, 111 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The 15 cities with the biggest decline in air pollution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News