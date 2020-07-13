You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County records 53 new cases of COVID-19
The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln has continued, bringing Lancaster County's total to 2,182, according to city health officials.

After increasing the risk dial from yellow (moderate risk of spread) to orange (high risk), an additional 53 lab-confirmed positive tests were reported Monday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

No new deaths were reported as the county's positivity rate remained at 6.6%. The state figure decreased from 10.2% to 10%.

As of Monday afternoon, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services listed 21,172 confirmed cases and 285 deaths on its online dashboard.

Test Nebraska returns to Lincoln North Star High School on Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents but is by appointment only.

Additional drive-thru testing is available at Bryan Heath LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.

Also on Monday, the state Department of Correctional Services said an employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary had tested positive and was self-isolating at home. That brings the total of Corrections staff diagnosed with COVID-19 to 25. Twenty have recovered.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

