Lancaster County records 10 new cases of COVID-19 as state nears 20,000

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the community total to 1,728.

Twelve people with the virus are hospitalized in the county. Seven of them are residents of Lancaster County, including two on ventilators.

No new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County; however, Douglas County announced three Tuesday, bringing its total to 80.

Nebraska has 19,177 lab-confirmed cases and 274 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials encourage those experiencing symptoms to get tested. Registration is available to all Nebraskans through TestNebraska.com.

