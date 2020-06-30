You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County records 10 new cases of COVID-19 as state nears 20,000
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County records 10 new cases of COVID-19 as state nears 20,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the community total to 1,728.

Twelve people with the virus are hospitalized in the county. Seven of them are residents of Lancaster County, including two on ventilators.

No new deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County; however, Douglas County announced three Tuesday, bringing its total to 80.

Nebraska has 19,177 lab-confirmed cases and 274 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials encourage those experiencing symptoms to get tested. Registration is available to all Nebraskans through TestNebraska.com.

Bryan doctor sees concerning COVID-19 signs in Lincoln
Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles
Frost says five Husker football players tested positive for COVID-19 since early April
Coronavirus logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Gupta explains the differences between mask types

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News