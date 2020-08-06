You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County on pace for best week in fight against coronavirus since July 4
Lancaster County on pace for best week in fight against coronavirus since July 4

In its third week of a mask mandate, the rate of new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County appears to be receding.

The county added 29 cases Thursday, officials said, matching the average for the past five days. If those numbers hold up through Saturday, the county will have recorded its fewest new cases in a week since July 4.

It's unclear if the mask mandate has directly led to slowing the spread of cases locally, but Lincoln's numbers do appear to be bucking a trend statewide.

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, lumped the Omaha metro area and Nebraska into cities and state with concerning levels of new coronavirus cases or positive tests.

Douglas County is reporting an 11% positive rate on tests returned this week. In Lincoln, meanwhile, this week's rate is just 5.7%, ranking among the five best weeks since cases spiked in late April.

Statewide, there are 27,821 total cases and 340 deaths as of Thursday evening. That includes 332 new cases, with Thursday marking the fifth time in eight days with 300 or more additions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hasn't reported that level of new cases since May.

In the past 14 days, Sarpy County has reported 521 new cases, compared to 546 in Lancaster County. Sarpy County's population is 190,000, compared to 324,000 in Lancaster County.

West of Lincoln, the director of the Four Corners Health Department attributed a recent spike in cases in neighboring Seward County to two parties where people were together without face coverings or observing social distancing.

Lincoln remains the only city in the state with a mask mandate.

Lancaster County has recorded a total of 3,244 cases, with 1,403 confirmed recoveries and 17 deaths.

There are 17 coronavirus patients hospitalized locally, with nine from Lancaster County. Statewide, hospitalizations number 151.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

