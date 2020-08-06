Lancaster County on pace for best week in fight against coronavirus since July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In its third week of a mask mandate, the rate of new coronavirus cases in Lancaster County appears to be receding.

The county added 29 cases Thursday, officials said, matching the average for the past five days. If those numbers hold up through Saturday, the county will have recorded its fewest new cases in a week since July 4.

It's unclear if the mask mandate has directly led to slowing the spread of cases locally, but Lincoln's numbers do appear to be bucking a trend statewide.

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, lumped the Omaha metro area and Nebraska into cities and state with concerning levels of new coronavirus cases or positive tests.

Douglas County is reporting an 11% positive rate on tests returned this week. In Lincoln, meanwhile, this week's rate is just 5.7%, ranking among the five best weeks since cases spiked in late April.

Statewide, there are 27,821 total cases and 340 deaths as of Thursday evening. That includes 332 new cases, with Thursday marking the fifth time in eight days with 300 or more additions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hasn't reported that level of new cases since May.