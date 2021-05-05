 Skip to main content
Lancaster County nearing 50% mark for fully vaccinated adults
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,075.

There were also 13 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the U.K. variant, identified in the county, according to the health department. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 232. 

Currently, 31 people are hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 23 of which are county residents. 

A total of 164,486 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 120,229 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the county, which represents 49% of the adult population.

