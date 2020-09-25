Lancaster County infection rate, local hospitalizations alarming, health official says

That outbreak grew by six people to 16 cases on Friday, including one person who remained hospitalized, Holmes said.

Asked whether the Health Department is investigating the Eagles Club for possible health directive violations, Holmes said department staff continue to focus on identifying those exposed by the outbreak.

This cluster likely will infect more people and it brings a clear lesson, he said.

"Had they been wearing masks, we would not have this outbreak," Holmes said.

Health Department staff encourage anyone who attended the event to contact the department immediately.

With hospitalizations from COVID-19 rising in Lincoln, the city's hospitals had only 30% of their intensive-care unit beds available, Holmes said.

The Health Department and the hospitals have a surge plan to handle an influx of coronavirus cases, but at this point he said hospitals have the capacity to convert other beds into ICU beds or transfer some patients for care at other hospitals.