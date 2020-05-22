You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County crosses threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases
More than 1,000 residents have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, health officials announced Friday.

The count reached four figures with the announcement of 38 new lab-confirmed cases by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, bringing the total to 1,005 thus far. Seven residents have died.

Three other counties — Douglas, Dakota and Hall — reached that threshold before Nebraska's second-largest county.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

