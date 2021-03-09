Lancaster County could move into next phase soon, health director says

Lancaster County residents ages 50 to 64 could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in the next month, as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department works through the 65-plus age group, Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday.
She estimated the department could wrap up the Phase 1B groups in the next four weeks.
Also Tuesday, the Health Department announced it would extend the current local directed health measure restrictions, which include a mask mandate, by one month to April 12.
The Health Department held its largest vaccination clinic yet at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday when more than 8,000 residents 65 and older received vaccines, Lopez said.
A second clinic for residents 65 and older, along with some educators, will be at Speedway Sports Complex on Friday, she said. A second-dose clinic for residents 73 and older will be Thursday.
The Health Department held a second clinic for educators at Lincoln North Star High School on Tuesday. Lopez estimates about 15,000 educators still need vaccinations.
It may be early April before the county moves fully into Phase 2A, the 50-64 age group, unless vaccine allotment changes. Lopez noted the next shipment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not arrive until later this month.
The Health Department continues working to provide clinics that target vulnerable populations, and later this week hopes to hold another clinic with Bryan Health for residents with serious health concerns, she said.
About 130 mostly older residents received vaccines at a clinic hosted by the Asian Community Center on Tuesday, which marked the first in a series of clinics planned to increase vaccine access for racial and ethnic minorities in the city.
"We are prioritizing efficiency as well as equity," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during the city's weekly virus news conference.
A clinic seeking to serve Black residents will be conducted at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St., on March 29, the Rev. Tremaine Combs said.
Meanwhile, the Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial will remain in mid-yellow for the fourth straight week as indicators such as average daily cases and hospitalizations remain steady, Lopez said.
Tuesday marked the 11th straight day the county has not recorded a coronavirus death, so the local pandemic death toll remains at 221.
Lancaster County confirmed 66 new coronavirus cases Tuesday for a total of 28,608, and Lincoln hospitals cared for only 25 COVID-19 patients, the lowest since August.
The hospitalizations included 14 Lancaster County residents and one patient who was on a ventilator.
"Vaccinating our most vulnerable residents is keeping people out of the hospital and saving lives," Gaylor Baird said.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that 13.2% of the state's adults had been fully vaccinated as of Monday.
While Lancaster County is looking to move into Phase 2A of vaccinations next month, some health districts are expected to make that move over the coming weeks.
Douglas county COVID-19 deaths
Douglas county COVID-19 cases
Nebraska ICU capacity, by county
Nebraska hospital capacity, by county
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine distribution
COVID-19 vaccination rates: How Nebraska compares
Nebraska COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU usage
Lancaster county COVID-19 cases
Lancaster county COVID-19 deaths
Nebraska COVID-19 testing
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.