Lancaster County could move into next phase soon, health director says

COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A

What: A Facebook Live town hall on "The Safety and Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccines."

Who: Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will host the conversation with Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a professor of practice at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: The mayor's Facebook page, Facebook.com/MayorLeirion, city livestreams LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov and YouTube.com/LNKTVcity or or live on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channel 1005 and 1010.