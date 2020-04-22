You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County confirms five more COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County confirms five more COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Local health officials received confirmation Wednesday of five more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the total number of cases to 97.

More information on these cases and how the Lincoln area residents contracted the virus was expected Wednesday afternoon. 

Test results on Tuesday confirmed seven new cases in adults ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, and how they contracted the virus remained under investigation Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two Lancaster County residents with the coronavirus remained hospitalized, both on ventilators, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Lancaster County has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month. 

Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fifth-most confirmed cases in the state. 

Hall County reported 560 cases, the most in the state and the most cases per capita in Nebraska.

The state's largest county, Douglas County, reported the second-highest case total at 307.

Gaylor Baird and local health officials have urged people who show symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, to seek testing. 

Drive-thru testing sites in north and south Lincoln still have capacity to test more people who are experiencing symptoms.

The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

