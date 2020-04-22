Lancaster County confirms five more COVID-19 cases

Local health officials received confirmation Wednesday of five more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the total number of cases to 97.
More information on these cases and how the Lincoln area residents contracted the virus was expected Wednesday afternoon.
Test results on Tuesday confirmed seven new cases in adults ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, and how they contracted the virus remained under investigation Wednesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two Lancaster County residents with the coronavirus remained hospitalized, both on ventilators, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Lancaster County has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month.
Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fifth-most confirmed cases in the state.
Hall County reported 560 cases, the most in the state and the most cases per capita in Nebraska.
The state's largest county, Douglas County, reported the second-highest case total at 307.
Gaylor Baird and local health officials have urged people who show symptoms of the virus, including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, to seek testing.
Drive-thru testing sites in north and south Lincoln still have capacity to test more people who are experiencing symptoms.
The scene in Lincoln
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Thanks to LJS
Bicycling
Social distancing
Spring Game Emptiness
Snowman
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Huntington
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
School sign
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.