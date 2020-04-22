Lancaster County confirms five more COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local health officials received confirmation Wednesday of five more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, raising the total number of cases to 97.

More information on these cases and how the Lincoln area residents contracted the virus was expected Wednesday afternoon.

Test results on Tuesday confirmed seven new cases in adults ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, and how they contracted the virus remained under investigation Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two Lancaster County residents with the coronavirus remained hospitalized, both on ventilators, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Lancaster County has reported only one death to date, a man in his 50s who died earlier this month.

Entering Wednesday, Lancaster County had the fifth-most confirmed cases in the state.

Hall County reported 560 cases, the most in the state and the most cases per capita in Nebraska.

The state's largest county, Douglas County, reported the second-highest case total at 307.