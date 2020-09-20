 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 68 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 68 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln area reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 5,698. The number of deaths remains at 23.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 12.2%, down from 12.9% the week prior. The total number of cases for last week was 534, which was down from 690 the previous week.

The state reported 410 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 40,797 as of Saturday evening. There have been 442 deaths linked to the disease in Nebraska.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

