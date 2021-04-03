Lancaster County confirms 61 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,807.

The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 227.

The county has administered a total of 116,083 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 72,164 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

A clinic on Monday resulted in nearly 7,800 second doses for residents 65 and older and a clinic on Thursday resulted in more than 3,500 second doses for residents 65 and older and educators.

