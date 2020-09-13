 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 53 new coronavirus cases
Lancaster County confirms 53 new coronavirus cases

The Lincoln area reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 5,155. The county's death toll remains at 21.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 13.2%, down slightly from 13.3% the week prior. The total number of cases for last week was 691, up sharply from 476 the previous week and the highest weekly total by far since the pandemic began.

The state reported 267 new cases Saturday and the state's total number of cases was 38,108 as of Saturday evening. There have been 434 deaths linked to the disease in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

