Lancaster County confirms 46 new COVID-19 cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 30,915.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 232. 

The Health Department also confirmed seven new cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant, known as the U.K. variant, through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. 

The county has administered a total of 163,247 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 114,982 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Statewide, there have been a total of 219,559 cases and 2,243 deaths linked to the disease.

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

