Lancaster County confirms 44 more coronavirus cases

Forty-four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Sunday, bringing the county's total to 3,118.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 15.

One hundred forty-one new cases were reported by the Douglas County Heath Department, bringing the county's total to 10,473. Douglas County's total number of cases for the week ending Aug. 1 was 955, up from 910 the previous week. The positive test rate was 11.1 percent for the week, up from 9.4 percent the week prior.

Another Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member also has tested positive for COVID-19, Director Scott Frakes announced on Sunday.

The new case at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln brings the department's total to 43. Twenty-six department staff members who were diagnosed have recovered.

All staffers who work closely with those who test positive are notified and directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a doctor.

