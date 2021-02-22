 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County confirms 42 new COVID-19 case
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County confirms 42 new COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials have confirmed 42 new local coronavirus cases, but they reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. 

To date, 217 Lancaster County residents have died of COVID-19, and 27,892 residents have contracted the virus, according to a news release. 

Lincoln hospitals cared for 34 COVID-19 patients on Monday. Of those, 22 were Lancaster County residents. None of those patients were on ventilators. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez will provide a briefing on the local coronavirus response Tuesday afternoon. 

Ricketts: $200M available to help Nebraska renters affected by pandemic
Lincoln health care workers get final dose of vaccine
Nebraska state senators at odds over need for COVID liability protection bills
Nebraska bumps those with high-risk medical conditions from vaccine priority list

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

 

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter is the most pup-ular time of year for these dogs

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News