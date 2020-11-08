Lancaster County confirms 374 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 11,120. The number of deaths remains at 50.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 24.9%, up from 18.1% the week prior and by far the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The total number of cases confirmed over the past week was 1,200, up from 889 the week prior and also far surpassing any previous weekly count.

Health Director Pat Lopez urged residents to take protective measures, as the risk of COVID-19 in the Lincoln area is at an all-time high.

“It’s important to recognize that there has never been a greater risk of the virus spreading in our community,” Lopez said. “Our residents must all take the steps to slow this virus to protect ourselves, our families and our health system.”

The county's COVID-19 risk dial moved to red Friday for the first time since the pandemic began, indicating a severe risk of virus spread.

Residents are encouraged to stay at home unless traveling for work, school, food or medical care or to check on others who may need assistance.