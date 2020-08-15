Lancaster County confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County reported 21 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the weekly case count declined for the third straight week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The community total is 3,452. The number of cases for the week ending Saturday was 151, which is the lowest weekly case count since the first week of July. The positivity rate also dipped slightly, from 5.9% the first week of August week to 5.7% for the week ending Saturday, which is the lowest positivity rate since late June.