Lancaster County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases

Researchers from the University of Oxford conducted an observational study, and discovered that those who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last six months had an increased risk of having mental health problems, such as anxiety, psychosis, and stroke

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,746.

The number of deaths in the county from the virus remains at 232. 

The county has administered a total of 160,947 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 113,397 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Statewide, there have been a total of 218,732 cases and 2,242 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News