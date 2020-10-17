 Skip to main content
Lancaster County confirms 142 new cases of COVID-19
Lancaster County confirms 142 new cases of COVID-19

Lancaster County reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases is now 8,054. The number of deaths remains at 35.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 14.2%, up from 9.6% the week prior and one of the highest positivity rates of a single week since the pandemic began. The total number of cases confirmed over the past week was 602, up slightly from 597 the week prior.

The state's total number of cases was 56,714 as of Friday night. There have been 547 deaths in the state linked to the disease.

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

