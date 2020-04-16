You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County adds three more cases to its COVID-19 total
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Test results have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the total of known local cases to 62. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported the three residents who contracted the coronavirus-caused disease were in their 30s and 50s, a city news release said. 

More details were expected on those cases at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

Nebraska had 987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning and has to date reported a total of 23 deaths, including one in Lancaster County earlier this month. 

Over 12,000 tests have been conducted statewide, and Lincoln officials encourage anyone who feels they are symptomatic to seek testing now that capacity has expanded.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

