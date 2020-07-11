Lancaster County adds 33 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 33 coronavirus cases Saturday, making this week the highest weekly case count since late May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

There were 200 new cases reported for the week as of Saturday afternoon, raising the total in Lancaster County to 2,061.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at 13, and the number of confirmed recoveries is 740.

The local positivity rate for the week was 7.1%, also the highest number since late May. The cumulative positivity rate in Lincoln is at 6.5% from a total of 31,487 tests.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Saturday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among NDCS staff members to 24. Of those cases, 20 have recovered.

Douglas County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, one man and one woman both over 70 years old. On Friday, Douglas County also reported a coronavirus-related death of a women in her 60s.

There have been 105 coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County.