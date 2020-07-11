Lancaster County adds 33 COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County added 33 coronavirus cases Saturday, making this week the highest weekly case count since late May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
There were 200 new cases reported for the week as of Saturday afternoon, raising the total in Lancaster County to 2,061.
Lancaster County's death toll remained at 13, and the number of confirmed recoveries is 740.
The local positivity rate for the week was 7.1%, also the highest number since late May. The cumulative positivity rate in Lincoln is at 6.5% from a total of 31,487 tests.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Saturday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among NDCS staff members to 24. Of those cases, 20 have recovered.
Douglas County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, one man and one woman both over 70 years old. On Friday, Douglas County also reported a coronavirus-related death of a women in her 60s.
There have been 105 coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County.
Statewide, there have been 20,998 cases and 285 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.