You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County adds 33 COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County adds 33 COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County added 33 coronavirus cases Saturday, making this week the highest weekly case count since late May, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

There were 200 new cases reported for the week as of Saturday afternoon, raising the total in Lancaster County to 2,061.

Lancaster County's death toll remained at 13, and the number of confirmed recoveries is 740.

City risk factor heightened as Lincoln exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 cases

The local positivity rate for the week was 7.1%, also the highest number since late May. The cumulative positivity rate in Lincoln is at 6.5% from a total of 31,487 tests.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Saturday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases among NDCS staff members to 24. Of those cases, 20 have recovered.

Douglas County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, one man and one woman both over 70 years old. On Friday, Douglas County also reported a coronavirus-related death of a women in her 60s. 

There have been 105 coronavirus-related deaths in Douglas County.

Statewide, there have been 20,998 cases and 285 deaths linked to the virus, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln nearing 2,000 COVID-19 cases
Prisons staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Meatpacking production is nearly normal, but workers are still coping with COVID-19
Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Trump's been a failure in every way from the start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News