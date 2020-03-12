Lack of fans means big economic hit to Lincoln

Last year during the boys state basketball tournament, Lincoln Hotel Group's four hotels in Lincoln averaged 98% room occupancy for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The company had been expecting something similar this year, until the announcement Wednesday that only players, coaches and immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We've had a significant amount of cancellations already," Robb Shull, corporate sales director, said Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after the announcement.

He said he now expects about 40% occupancy for this weekend.

"It's pretty impactful," he said.

The impact is likely to hit businesses of all stripes.

The state tournament brings thousands of people into the city, many for multiple days. They stay at hotels, eat at restaurants and do shopping.

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall said the boys and girls state tournaments each are worth about $2 million to the city in terms of economic activity.

The decision to hold the tournament without fans, though it's the right thing to do, "will definitely have an economic impact," she said.

