Lack of fans means big economic hit to Lincoln
Last year during the boys state basketball tournament, Lincoln Hotel Group's four hotels in Lincoln averaged 98% room occupancy for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The company had been expecting something similar this year, until the announcement Wednesday that only players, coaches and immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games because of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We've had a significant amount of cancellations already," Robb Shull, corporate sales director, said Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after the announcement.

He said he now expects about 40% occupancy for this weekend.

"It's pretty impactful," he said.

The impact is likely to hit businesses of all stripes.

The state tournament brings thousands of people into the city, many for multiple days. They stay at hotels, eat at restaurants and do shopping.

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall said the boys and girls state tournaments each are worth about $2 million to the city in terms of economic activity.

The decision to hold the tournament without fans, though it's the right thing to do, "will definitely have an economic impact," she said.

Ryan Funke, who is one of the owners of Gate 25 bar in The Railyard entertainment district, said that other than Nebraska football games, there are few events that generate more business than the state basketball tournaments.

"It's bigger than a country concert. It's a big deal," he said.

Funke also owns other restaurants, including the Lincoln Five Guys locations, and sees a trickle-down effect from state tournament visitors.

He said the Five Guys location at Gateway Mall, for example, had a great week last week.

"It's an unfortunate deal," Funke said, but he also said he understood why the decision was made to play the games without fans.

Shull said he understood, too, which is why his company's hotels, including the Hilton Garden Inn at Eighth and R streets, is letting people cancel their reservations without penalty fees.

Birdsall said the economic hit is just something people have to live with in deference to being safe.

"This is a place we've never been before, and we have to take precautions that trump any kind of economic decisions," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

