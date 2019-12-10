Kim Russel reflects on her time at Bryan as Gronewold prepares to take over as president/CEO

In her nearly 40 years in the medical field, the one thing that has stood out the most to Kim Russel is the scope and pace of technological change.

"Medicine in the United States has just advanced tremendously," said Russel, who has been president and CEO of Bryan Health for nearly 12 years.

The changes in technology have, of course, led to changes in the way care is delivered and to better outcomes, but it also has touched nearly every corner of how health systems operate, from the types of staff needed and their training, to how buildings are designed and where they are built.

It used to be that everything was centralized, Russel said.

"Now, of course, the name of the game is to be more accessible," she said.

Russel, who is retiring Jan. 3, has led Bryan through significant change since taking over the health system in March 2008.

From the Affordable Care Act to electronic medical records to physical expansions of Bryan's two Lincoln hospital campuses, Russel has seen constant change.

A lot of that, she said, has been driven by population growth. Lincoln has added nearly 40,000 people in the time Russel's been here.