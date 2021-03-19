It's time to register for the State Games

You can still register for the Cornhusker State Games at the lowest entry fees, but the first price jump begins April 1. The State Games will take place from July 16-25.

Registration for the State Games' Torch Run, which will take place July 5-18 in our region, is also open. All Nebraska residents are invited to run at least one mile in a safe location in their area. Participants who register and submit a photo from their run will receive a T-shirt and be eligible for random daily drawing prizes.