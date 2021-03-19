 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's time to register for the State Games
View Comments

It's time to register for the State Games

{{featured_button_text}}

You can still register for the Cornhusker State Games at the lowest entry fees, but the first price jump begins April 1. The State Games will take place from July 16-25.

Registration for the State Games' Torch Run, which will take place July 5-18 in our region, is also open. All Nebraska residents are invited to run at least one mile in a safe location in their area. Participants who register and submit a photo from their run will receive a T-shirt and be eligible for random daily drawing prizes.

For more details and to register, go to www.CornhuskerStateGames.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News