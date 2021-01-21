Interest in COVID-19 vaccine increases in Lincoln, but doses aren't

Interest in the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be growing.
On Wednesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's new vaccine registration website was overwhelmed with people trying to register, causing it to crash shortly after it went live at 8 a.m.
However, officials were able to get the bugs worked out, and more than 46,000 people had signed up by Thursday afternoon. That was more than the number who signed up on a similar website in Douglas County that also rolled out Wednesday.
To sign up in Lancaster County, go to Covid19.Lincoln.NE.gov.
Nationally, a CNN poll out this week found that 66% of people are interested in getting vaccinated, up from 51% in October, when the vaccines were still in development.
Among local health care workers, vaccination rates have been increasing.
Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement at Bryan Health, said Thursday that about 75% of its employees have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Of those who haven't, "the vast majority" are women who are in their child-bearing years or are currently pregnant or nursing, or they are people who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days, he said.
"I would imagine we're going to be eclipsing 80% of our employees relatively soon and anticipate over time that we will go higher," Ravenscroft said.
Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth, said earlier this week that initially just over half of the hospital's staff signed up to be vaccinated, which "really troubled me," he said.
Vance, who spoke during the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's monthly "Face the Chamber" event on Tuesday, said that after talking to staff who declined initially to get the vaccine, he learned there was a lot of misinformation going around that was causing fear.
Within the past few weeks, more staff members have come forward to get the vaccine, and St. Elizabeth is now up to just shy of 65% of staff members who have gotten at least one dose.
The good news for both health systems is that they have observed very few issues with vaccine side effects.
Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, said during the Face the Chamber event that out of more than 8,500 doses given, Bryan has had 13 people report more severe side effects than the typical sore arm, headache and fatigue, and none of those people had to be hospitalized.
Vance said the experience at St. Elizabeth was similar, with "very few staff" having side effects that were severe enough to require them to miss work.
Even with some health care providers opting out of their chance to get the vaccine, Lancaster County has not had enough vaccine to meet demand. While most areas of the state have moved beyond Phase 1A of the state's plan and are beginning to vaccinate people 65 and older, essential workers and those with medical conditions, Lancaster and Douglas counties are still focused on health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.
Health Director Pat Lopez said Tuesday that Lancaster County needs about 6,000 more vaccine doses to wrap up Phase 1A, but is only scheduled to get 3,900 next week. It is planning a vaccination clinic Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for people in Phase 1A who have not yet received the vaccine.
In a news release, the Health Department said vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time, and it urged people to be patient and continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask and avoiding crowded spaces.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that all areas of the state except Lancaster and Douglas counties should be in Phase 1B by next week. Those two counties will not move on until sometime early next month.
The department has been working on a registration website for people statewide to sign up for vaccines, but officials say it likely won't be ready until late next week at the earliest.
According to statistics up to date through Tuesday, 115,000 vaccinations have been given in Nebraska out of 213,000 doses received. That's actually better than the national average. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of Thursday morning, nearly 38 million vaccine doses had been distributed across the U.S., but only slightly more than 17.5 million had been administered.
It's not clear why the remaining 20.5 million doses nationally and 98,000 in Nebraska haven't been administered, but it's likely that some have been held back to ensure second doses are available.
There is no central repository for the vaccines in Nebraska, with doses going to hospitals, health departments, pharmacies and other entities approved to provide them. State officials have said they currently receive about 23,000 first doses and 11,000 second doses per week combined of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Gronewold said that's not enough.
"We need more doses," he said.
Gronewold said he's confident that when the doses are received, at least at Bryan, "they're going into arms."
But he noted that at the current vaccination rate, it would take about 35 weeks to vaccinate 70% of the state's residents who are 16 and older, which is generally considered the threshold needed to provide herd immunity from the virus.
The state's vaccine dashboard estimates vaccine will not be available to those who are not in a priority group until May, and it could take until October to vaccinate everyone who wants to be.
That's not fast enough, Gronewold said.
"We have to get to a much greater ramp-up if this is going to have the effect that we need it to have," he said.
What would that ramp-up look like?
Gronewold said to get to that herd immunity threshold by the summer, the state would need to start vaccinating 45,000 to 50,000 people a week, which would require 100,000 doses to cover both shots. That's about 3 times what it's getting now.
"That's a big lift. There's no question," he said.
