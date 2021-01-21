Interest in COVID-19 vaccine increases in Lincoln, but doses aren't

"I would imagine we're going to be eclipsing 80% of our employees relatively soon and anticipate over time that we will go higher," Ravenscroft said.

Derek Vance, president of CHI St. Elizabeth, said earlier this week that initially just over half of the hospital's staff signed up to be vaccinated, which "really troubled me," he said.

Vance, who spoke during the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's monthly "Face the Chamber" event on Tuesday, said that after talking to staff who declined initially to get the vaccine, he learned there was a lot of misinformation going around that was causing fear.

Within the past few weeks, more staff members have come forward to get the vaccine, and St. Elizabeth is now up to just shy of 65% of staff members who have gotten at least one dose.

The good news for both health systems is that they have observed very few issues with vaccine side effects.

Russ Gronewold, president and CEO of Bryan Health, said during the Face the Chamber event that out of more than 8,500 doses given, Bryan has had 13 people report more severe side effects than the typical sore arm, headache and fatigue, and none of those people had to be hospitalized.