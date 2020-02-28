'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says

Dr. Mark Rupp, University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease director, appeared on Fox's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Wednesday.
Dobbs referred to President Donald Trump's remarks that the spread of the coronavirus in the United States is not inevitable, that the risk to Americans is very low.
Rupp said: "Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders. I think we will see a spread here in the United States. It will test our resolve."
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Rupp said, pointing to the need for additional testing capacity.
"The fact of the matter is this virus has shown the ability to spread far and wide and fast," Rupp said. "The assessment that we're going to see more cases here in the United States is probably accurate. … We're going to see more of this."
He guessed that the mortality rate will end up being less than 1 percent.