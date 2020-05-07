'I want you to know he died in the hospital alone, isolated and scared'

“I don’t even know where to start really,” she said Thursday morning. “It was written from my heart and with all the love for my grandfather.”

In the post, she asks the meat-processing plant to protect its workers.

“I want to know what excuse you have for not shutting down a plant with 50+ confirmed cases. And most importantly, I want you to see him as a person who has been affected by this and not just another statistic of your carelessness.”

The granddaughter has not heard back directly from the company.

“I think how Smithfield responds says a lot about their character,” she said. “I’ve seen how they respond to people and it’s all very cut and paste, it’s not personal.”

Hundreds of people have responded to the post, though, many expressing sympathy for her family. She’s heard from plant workers sharing similar stories. And from others criticizing her aunt and uncle for intentionally exposing her grandparents.

That was not the case.

Neither her aunt or uncle had symptoms. They were tested after Tam got his results in the hospital, Vy said. Her grandmother also tested positive and is recovering at home after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

