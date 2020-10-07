Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing across Lincoln

Hy-Vee has expanded its drive-thru COVID-19 testing program to include its five Lincoln stores.

The tests are free and individuals do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. Children 3 years and older can also be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a written release.

Individuals who want to be tested must register online for a voucher number. The printed voucher or verification via a cellphone must be shown at the testing site. Testing is available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. Specific hours of each location are available on the website.

After arriving for the test, individuals will be given a test kit and instructions on how to self-administer the test. A pharmacy employee will then supervise them before the completed kit is dropped in a collection bin. The testing process takes about 5 minutes, and results will be emailed to the patient in 3-5 business days.

