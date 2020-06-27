Hy-Vee expanding recall of bagged store-brand salads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee on Saturday said it was pulling more store-brand salads from its shelves and urged customers to throw out bags that may be contaminated with Cyclospora.

In a news release, Hy-Vee said that Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded their investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 17 people have become ill from a rare parasite linked to store-brand garden salads containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots purchased at Aldi and Hy-Vee grocery stores.

Hy-Vee recalled its bagged Garden Salad last weekend. On Monday, Aldi recalled its 12-ounce bagged Little Salad Bar Garden Salad.

Hy-Vee has expanded its recall to 13 bagged salad products distributed at stores across eight states, including Nebraska. The list includes Hy-Vee's Southwest Salad, Shredded Lettuce, American Salad Mix, Italian Blend, Coleslaw Mix, Romaine Garden Blend, Asian Salad, Sunflower Crunch Salad, Chipotle Cheddar Salad, Avocado Ranch Salad, Veggie Deluxe Salad Mix and Greener Supreme Salad Mix.