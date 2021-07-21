Husker football team hosts 9th annual fundraiser for childhood brain cancer research

“Andy always said, ‘A drop in the bucket has a cumulative effect – whether you're here supporting someone or running, it all really makes a difference,” she said. “Because of events like this, we have been able to fund a lot of research as a foundation, and now we are able to fund research here in Nebraska, in Omaha, which has been amazing. We are well on our way to creating an awesome brain tumor program right here in the state. Andy would be humbled and honored that everyone is here today supporting the event. As a family, we want to say thank you everyone for coming, and you're really making a difference.”